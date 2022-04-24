Left Menu

Odisha: Bus carrying 50 passengers overturns in Puri, 25 injured

A bus carrying pilgrims from Odisha's Puri met with an accident leaving 25 people injured, informed the officials on Sunday.

24-04-2022
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
A bus carrying pilgrims from Odisha's Puri met with an accident leaving 25 people injured, informed the officials on Sunday. The bus was going towards Tamil Nadu from Puri when it overturned and crashed on the highway near Rambha in the Ganjam district, said the police.

According to the police, the bus had around 50 passengers and four survived major injuries out of the 25 injured. A project of highway widening is underway near the accident spot.

Ganjam district magistrate and Chhatrapur sub-collector visited the spot. A rescue squad was also called in for the injured. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

