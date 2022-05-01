Left Menu

Salasar Techno Engineering to invest Rs 100 cr to expand business: MD

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2022 12:37 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 12:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Salasar Techno Engineering will invest Rs 100 crore to expand its business, the company's joint managing director Shashank Agarwal said.

While Rs 50 crore is to be invested to set up a fabrication unit at Bhilai, another Rs 50 crore is to be utilized in putting up a galvanizing plant, Agarwal told PTI.

The fabrication unit at Bhilai in Chhattisgarh, to come upon more than 13 acres of land, will manufacture heavy steel structures for steel plants, refineries, cement plants, and various other industries, he said, adding that the plant is expected to be operational by September 2022.

Agarwal further said the proposed galvanizing plant will be the world's largest and cater to power transmission line monopoles.

Around 12-15 acres of land will be acquired for the plant which is likely to be commissioned by mid-November 2022, he added.

''As a dependable infrastructure enabler, Salasar aspires to become a one-stop shop for India's telecom giants by carrying out engineering, designing, procurement, fabrication, galvanization, and EPC under one roof,'' he said.

The company will also hire around 500-600 people in the ongoing fiscal.

Setting up the two projects will require manpower. People will be hired for various roles such as logistics, warehousing, productions, and regular in-house operations, the MD said.

New Delhi-based Salasar Techno Engineering carries out engineering, designing, procurement, fabrication, and galvanization work for telecom players.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

