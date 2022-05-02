Left Menu

Iran's oil minister visits Venezuelan counterpart, video shows

The Bloomberg news agency on Sunday reported the Iranian official had visited and that deals had been signed. "I now have the honor to meet you face to face," the Iranian minister said in the video, according to an official translation into Spanish.

Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji met with his Venezuelan counterpart Tareck El Aissami on Monday, according to a video published by El Aissami on his Instagram account. "It's a pleasure to have you here," El Aissami said in the video, which gave no details of the meeting.

Venezuela and Iran are both under U.S. sanctions and have tightened their relationship regarding oil in recent months. The Bloomberg news agency on Sunday reported the Iranian official had visited and that deals had been signed.

"I now have the honor to meet you face to face," the Iranian minister said in the video, according to an official translation into Spanish.

