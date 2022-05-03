Left Menu

Iran's oil minister meets Venezuela's Maduro, eyes boosting cooperation

Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji said on Twitter on Tuesday that he met Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro during his visit to the Latin American ally and that the two oil producers aimed to develop their cooperation. Owji's visit to Venezuela had not been announced in advance. Owji met with his Venezuelan counterpart Tareck El Aissami on Monday, according to a video published by El Aissami on his Instagram account.

Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji said on Twitter on Tuesday that he met Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro during his visit to the Latin American ally and that the two oil producers aimed to develop their cooperation. "Today I had meetings with the President of Venezuela, Mr. Maduro and other high-ranking Venezuelan officials," Owji said on Twitter.

"Iran-Venezuela relations have a long history and we want to use all capacities to develop joint relations and cooperation," Owji said. Venezuela and Iran are both under U.S. sanctions and have tightened their relationship regarding oil in recent months. Owji's visit to Venezuela had not been announced in advance.

Owji met with his Venezuelan counterpart Tareck El Aissami on Monday, according to a video published by El Aissami on his Instagram account.

