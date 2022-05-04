Left Menu

Guj: 18 packets of charas recovered along Kutch coast in two days

Over a period of time, many of these packets have washed ashore and reached the Kutch coast, he said.Since May 2020, over 1,400 unclaimed charas packets have been recovered off the Kutch coast by the local police, BSF and other agencies, including the Indian Coast Guard, IB and Customs, a BSF official said.Generally, these packets weigh a kilogram each, it was stated.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 04-05-2022 15:28 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 15:28 IST
Guj: 18 packets of charas recovered along Kutch coast in two days
  • Country:
  • India

At least 18 packets of charas were recovered by security agencies in the last two days from different areas along the coast of Gujarat's Kutch district, an official said on Wednesday.

According to officials, security agencies have seized at least 1,400 such packets along the Kutch coast since May 2020.

A patrolling team of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday seized eight packets of charas from the shore near Lakhpat village of Kutch district, a senior BSF official said.

Earlier on Tuesday, marine commandos of the Gujarat police had found 10 unclaimed packets of charas on Kaduli beach near Pingleshwar village of the district, said Pinakin Parmar, the superintendent of police, Marine Task Force.

''Such unclaimed packets containing narcotics were found along the Kutch coast at regular intervals over the last two years. Before the BSF's seizure of eight packets, 20 packets of charas were recovered by the Intelligence Bureau last month,'' Parmar said.

Smugglers are suspected to have dumped a huge cache of drugs in the Arabian Sea when their boats were intercepted by security agencies. Over a period of time, many of these packets have washed ashore and reached the Kutch coast, he said.

Since May 2020, over 1,400 unclaimed charas packets have been recovered off the Kutch coast by the local police, BSF and other agencies, including the Indian Coast Guard, IB and Customs, a BSF official said.

Generally, these packets weigh a kilogram each, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

 India
2
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helicopter in key reusability test

Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helico...

 Global
4
JAIN University Becomes the Khelo India University Games 2021 Champions

JAIN University Becomes the Khelo India University Games 2021 Champions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022