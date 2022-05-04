Guj: 18 packets of charas recovered along Kutch coast in two days

At least 18 packets of charas were recovered by security agencies in the last two days from different areas along the coast of Gujarat's Kutch district, an official said on Wednesday.

According to officials, security agencies have seized at least 1,400 such packets along the Kutch coast since May 2020.

A patrolling team of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday seized eight packets of charas from the shore near Lakhpat village of Kutch district, a senior BSF official said.

Earlier on Tuesday, marine commandos of the Gujarat police had found 10 unclaimed packets of charas on Kaduli beach near Pingleshwar village of the district, said Pinakin Parmar, the superintendent of police, Marine Task Force.

''Such unclaimed packets containing narcotics were found along the Kutch coast at regular intervals over the last two years. Before the BSF's seizure of eight packets, 20 packets of charas were recovered by the Intelligence Bureau last month,'' Parmar said.

Smugglers are suspected to have dumped a huge cache of drugs in the Arabian Sea when their boats were intercepted by security agencies. Over a period of time, many of these packets have washed ashore and reached the Kutch coast, he said.

Since May 2020, over 1,400 unclaimed charas packets have been recovered off the Kutch coast by the local police, BSF and other agencies, including the Indian Coast Guard, IB and Customs, a BSF official said.

Generally, these packets weigh a kilogram each, it was stated.

