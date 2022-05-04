Hyderabad likely to receive light to moderate rain for next 24 hours

Light to moderate rain is likely to occur in Hyderabad for the next 24 hours accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, informed Nagarathna, Director, Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad on Wednesday. According to Meteorological Centre, temperatures are likely to rise in the next 72 hours.

"Hyderabad is likely to have light to moderate rains for the next 24 hours accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning at times 30 to 40 km per hour. Temperatures are likely to rise in the next 72 hours," Nagarathna said. Telangana experienced fairly widespread rainfall and light to moderate rain in a few places and heavy rainfall in one or two places in the past 24 hours.

Hyderabad's Begumpet airport received 6.3cm of rain, the fourth-highest rainfall in May and Marredpally has recorded 8cm and in Mancheriyal district, it was recorded 9cms. As per the Meteorological Centre, during the next two days, there would be light to moderate rains with thundershower activity. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)