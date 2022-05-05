Left Menu

Over 80 firms including China's JD.com added to U.S. SEC list facing delisting risk

Sources had told Reuters last month Chinese regulators had asked some of the country's U.S.-listed firms, including Alibaba , Baidu, and JD.com, to prepare more audit disclosures. China had also proposed in early-April to revise confidentiality rules on offshore listings, a move sought to remove a legal hurdle to Sino-U.S. co-operation on audit oversight and put the onus on Chinese firms to protect state secrets.

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2022 08:39 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 08:39 IST
Over 80 firms including China's JD.com added to U.S. SEC list facing delisting risk

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission added over 80 firms to its list of entities facing possible expulsion from American exchanges, which include China's JD.com, Pinduoduo Inc, Bilibili Inc , and NetEase Inc.

The SEC on Wednesday expanded the list, consisting of U.S.-listed Chinese entities, on a provisional lineup under a 2020 law known as The Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act. The act, signed into a law by then-President Donald Trump, aims to remove foreign-jurisdiction companies from U.S. bourses if they fail to comply with American auditing standards for three years in a row.

Other large Chinese companies that were added to the SEC's list were JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd, NIO Inc, and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp, among others. Sources had told Reuters last month Chinese regulators had asked some of the country's U.S.-listed firms, including Alibaba , Baidu, and JD.com, to prepare more audit disclosures.

China had also proposed in early-April to revise confidentiality rules on offshore listings, a move sought to remove a legal hurdle to Sino-U.S. co-operation on audit oversight and put the onus on Chinese firms to protect state secrets. The development was after a U.S. watchdog had said in March it continued to engage with Chinese regulators about getting access to their auditors' records, but it was unclear if the Chinese government would grant the access required by a new U.S. listing law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river delta: See Pics

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river ...

 Global
2
(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out pictures captured by NASA mission

(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out picture...

 Global
3
Oath Keepers member to plead guilty to sedition in U.S. Capitol attack

Oath Keepers member to plead guilty to sedition in U.S. Capitol attack

 Global
4
UP: Minor girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station to file gang-rape case

UP: Minor girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022