Students move HC challenging offline exam of Delhi University

Several Delhi University students moved to the Delhi High Court challenging the University's February 11 notice that directed for offline examination for the even semester to be held in May 2022. The plea further sought the issuance of direction to conduct all examinations in open book mode for the current semesters.

Eight students including outstation students of Delhi University stated that despite the February 9 order, the classes of the petitioners and other students of various colleges continued to be conducted through online mode and for that they were provided links from time to time on their respective mobile for attending their classes through online mode. The plea moved through Advocate Ajay Kumar Srivastava stated that in the present situation where the coronavirus is rapidly spreading its leg and a large number of people are getting infected in Delhi, the University ought to have reconsidered its notice dated February 11.

The petition further states more than 65 per cent of students who are pursuing their education in Delhi University are outstation students and they do not have their own conveyances to travel to their colleges. In the prevalent situation, it is not at all safe for them to use public conveyance to appear in their respective examination. If the petitioners and other students who completed their semester through online mode cannot be compelled to appear in the examination through physical mode, said the plea.

The plea also said that due to the change in the COVID situation in Delhi, the Delhi University has taken a decision to continue its inaugural function of a yearlong celebrations in virtual mode as such at the same time there is no justification for conducting the examination of even semester in May, 2020 in physical mode. The petition is scheduled to come for hearing on Friday before the bench of Justice Rekha Palli. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)