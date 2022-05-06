Left Menu

Building collapse in China's Changsha kills 53

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2022 07:43 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 07:43 IST
Fifth-three people died when a housing block collapsed in the Chinese city of Changsha last week, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Friday after days of rescue efforts.

Rescuers have pulled 10 survivors from the rubble of the eight-storey "self-built" house in Hunan province that collapsed on April 29, according to CCTV. The cause of the collapse is under investigation by local authorities and several people have been arrested, according to the report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

