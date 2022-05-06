EU offers concessions to Hungary, Slovakia, Czech Republic on oil embargo - sources
06-05-2022
The European Commission has amended a proposal for an embargo on Russian oil to extend the period before it takes effect for Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic, two sources told Reuters on Friday.
Under the tweaked proposal, Hungary and Slovakia will continue to be able to buy Russian oil from pipelines until the end of 2024, whereas the Czech Republic could continue until June 2024, provided that it does not get oil via a pipeline from southern Europe earlier, the sources said.
