Left Menu

Odisha: 64 school students test COVID-19 positive in Rayagada district

As many as 64 school students living in two hostels in Odisha's Rayagada district have tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, officials said.

ANI | Rayagada (Odisha) | Updated: 09-05-2022 08:20 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 08:20 IST
Odisha: 64 school students test COVID-19 positive in Rayagada district
The students have no symptoms and have been isolated. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 64 school students living in two hostels in Odisha's Rayagada district have tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, officials said. The students were found positive after the random testing was done but they have no symptoms of OCVID-19 and have been isolated.

According to Rayagada District Magistrate Saroj Kumar Mishra precautions have been taken and the situation is under control. "There is no corona outbreak as such. But during random testing, we found some positive cases in two residential hostels and 64 students were found positive. The students have no symptoms and have been isolated. However, we are sending their samples to the state headquarters for rechecking. Medical teams have been deployed in the hostels," said Saroj Kumar Mishra.

A total of 44 students from Rayagada district headquarters Anwesha hostel were found positive. Students studying in nine different English medium schools of Rayagada reside in this hostel. Similarly, another 22 students of Hatamuniguda Hostel were found to have contracted the virus in the Bismam Katak block of the Rayagada district.

Dr Satyanarayan Panigrahi, Bhubaneswar, State Public Health Department, who came to take stock of the situation said, "The children are perfectly all right. All the positive cases there being taken care of and are being provided with adequate medicine. All of them are now symptoms-free. The situation is fully under control necessary steps are being taken care with the district administration." As per reports, 257 inmates of Anwesha Hostel at Kotlaguda were made to undergo an RT-PCR test by the rapid response team of the Health Department on May 4. Among them, 44 tested positive for COVID.

The district magistrate immediately directed the hostel authorities to take prevention measures after receiving the report. Anwesha hostel is run by the Tribal Affairs Department of the Odisha government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4 men killed in road mishap in TN

4 men killed in road mishap in TN

 India
2
AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified aircraft

AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified air...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from a 6-month mission

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 45 new symptomatic COVID cases, 8 new asymptomatic cases for May 6; China builds permanent COVID testing stations for life after lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 45 new symptomatic COVID cases, 8 new a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022