Power supply resumes in Chennai after night-long disruption

Night long disrupted power supply in Chennai resumed on Tuesday morning. The power supply was disrupted due to sudden heavy rains and gusty winds in the suburban sections of Chennai on Monday.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 10-05-2022 12:23 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 12:21 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Night-long disrupted power supply in Chennai resumed on Tuesday morning. The power supply was disrupted due to sudden heavy rains and gusty winds in the suburban sections of Chennai on Monday. "We have restored the power supply and resolved the signaling issues as our officers worked through the night. Our General Manager (GM), B.G.Mallya was monitoring the situation through the night despite being on an official tour to Salem (Tamil Nadu), while the DRM monitored the situation from the control office," DRM Chennai tweeted.

Earlier in a tweet in the morning, the DRM had explained that the weather conditions in the city had disrupted the power supply to their Overhead Equipment (OHE) and minor signaling failures in all the suburban sections, due to which they expected delay in suburban services. "We regret the delays caused to the long-distance trains early in the morning due to the above factors but we have tried our best to minimize the inconvenience caused to you. Sometimes, despite being fully prepared, we appear powerless before the forces of nature," they said.

Earlier on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted isolated heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, while also issuing severe warnings associated with Cyclone Asani.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

