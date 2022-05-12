Left Menu

UAE Minister of Economy calls on Nirmala Sitharaman

H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri and a high-level UAE delegation are in New Delhi for India-UAE Economic Partnership Summit – “India-UAE CEPA: Unleashing the Golden Era”.

Both sides discussed the strong economic and commercial engagement between the India-UAE and the comprehensive strategic partnership which is driving the multifaceted bilateral relations. Image Credit: Twitter(@FinMinIndia)
H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy, United Arab Emirates made a courtesy call on Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister in New Delhi, today. Both sides discussed the strong economic and commercial engagement between the India-UAE and the comprehensive strategic partnership which is driving the multifaceted bilateral relations.

H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri and a high-level UAE delegation are in New Delhi for India-UAE Economic Partnership Summit – "India-UAE CEPA: Unleashing the Golden Era". Such regular exchanges and bilateral meetings further deepen India's engagement and harness newer areas while maximally exploiting the existing institutional arrangements.

