UAE Minister of Economy calls on Nirmala Sitharaman

H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy, United Arab Emirates made a courtesy call on Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister in New Delhi, today. Both sides discussed the strong economic and commercial engagement between the India-UAE and the comprehensive strategic partnership which is driving the multifaceted bilateral relations.

H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri and a high-level UAE delegation are in New Delhi for India-UAE Economic Partnership Summit – "India-UAE CEPA: Unleashing the Golden Era". Such regular exchanges and bilateral meetings further deepen India's engagement and harness newer areas while maximally exploiting the existing institutional arrangements.

