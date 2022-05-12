Left Menu

Gyanvapi Masjid row: Court gives time till May 17 to finish survey, appoints two more lawyers

In the Gyanvapi Masjid vs Shringar Gauri case, the court on Thursday appointed Vishal Singh and Ajay Singh as assistant commissioners along with retaining the earlier appointed commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra.

ANI | Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 12-05-2022 18:24 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 18:24 IST
Gyanvapi Masjid row: Court gives time till May 17 to finish survey, appoints two more lawyers
Advocate Madan Mohan Yadav, who is representing the Hindu petitioners in court after hearing. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the Gyanvapi Masjid vs Shringar Gauri case, the court on Thursday appointed Vishal Singh and Ajay Singh as assistant commissioners along with retaining the earlier appointed commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra. Speaking to the media after the hearing, Advocate Madan Mohan Yadav, representing the Hindu petitioners in court, said, "Two more lawyers have been appointed as commissioners to accompany the Court commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra for the survey. The Commission is to submit a report by May 17 before the court."

Two more lawyers were appointed after Mishra was accused of being biased by the Anjuman Intezamia Mosque Committee. Varanasi court refuses to remove Court commissioner Ajay Mishra and added that the video inspection of the Gyanvapi mosque will continue and should be completed by Tuesday (May 17).

There has been a protest over the survey of several deities, including Shringar Gauri, located in Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple premises and the Gyanvapi Masjid complex. Following the court-appointed commissioner's survey in Gyanvapi Masjid in Varanasi, Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee on Saturday filed an application seeking the removal of the office due to the alleged biassedness over the matter.

"We filed an application against the (Court) Commissioner as he is biased and should be removed. The court will hear the application and its orders will be followed," Advocate Rayeed Ahmed, Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee told media persons. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets don’t

NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets d...

 Norway
2
IBM partners with AWS to offer broad array of IBM Software as SaaS on AWS

IBM partners with AWS to offer broad array of IBM Software as SaaS on AWS

 United States
3
Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Korea

Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Ko...

 Thailand
4
Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022