MP: New terminal building likely to be commissioned at Jabalpur Airport by March 2023

The Jabalpur Airport in Madhya Pradesh is all set to get a new Terminal Building by December 2022, with enhanced capacity and reflection of local art and culture, according to an official statement by the Airports Authority of India, on Saturday. The project is likely to be completed by December 2022 and the new terminal is expected to be commissioned by March 2023.

Witnessing the rising demands in Tourism, the upgradation work undertaken at the said airport include the construction of a New Terminal Building, 28-metre-high new ATC Tower, Technical Block (G+3) with all modern facilities, Fire Station Category VII, other ancillary buildings (like utility block and gatehouse) and Extension of the runway and associated works to cater to the operations of AB-320 type aircraft. "Catering to a growing city of promising tourism options, Jabalpur airport is witnessing the rise in passenger traffic. The airport is now getting upgraded to provide better services to the air travellers of the region," said an official statement.

The Madhya Pradesh government has already granted 483 acres of land to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for development work in 2015, thus the total land measuring 774 acres. According to the statement, the Rs 412 crore project will result in a new terminal building, equipped with world-class passenger facilities that will have the capacity to handle 500 passengers during peak hours. "Spread over an area of 1,15,315 sq ft, the terminal building will have three aerobridges, an advanced baggage screening system, a modern food court in the landscape area and a well-planned car parking for more than 300 cars and buses," it said.

The proposed terminal building will welcome the passengers with glimpses of vibrant Gond Paintings, local handicrafts, murals and popular tourist destinations of Madhya Pradesh. The new building is planned to be built with eco-friendly and sustainable material and will be equipped with solar plants and energy-efficient equipment.

An efficient solid waste management system, reuse of treated water for horticulture purposes and a rainwater harvesting system with a Sustainable Urban Drainage System are other a few 'green features' of the airport-upgradation project. Being a gateway to the tourist attractions like Kanha National Park, Bandhavgarh National Park, Marble Cliffs and Waterfalls at nearby Bhedaghat, the airport serves the whole of eastern Madhya Pradesh, especially the Mahakaushal region.

The new upgraded Jabalpur airport will play an essential role in the development of Jabalpur city by boosting the growing tourism industry in the region. (ANI)

