Wild elephants kill woman in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district

A 30-year-old woman was trampled to death by wild elephants in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district, officials said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday late night in Pardhi village under the south Singpur forest range when Sukhma Bai Kamar was sleeping at her hut, a forest official said.

On spotting the movement of a herd of around 23 elephants towards Pardhi village, forest personnel had alerted local people and shifted them to a safe place in a vehicle. However, the deceased woman denied leaving her hut and stayed there, he said.

The forest staff again reached the village to convince the woman to leave the place at around 2 am on Saturday but by then elephants had surrounded her hut. The herd destroyed the hut and trampled the woman to death, he said.

The elephants were later chased away, he said.

An immediate aid of Rs 25,000, has been provided to the son of the deceased, the official said.

Last month, five people were killed in separate incidents of attack by a female elephant in the Dhamtari forest division. The jumbo was later found dead in the neighbouring Gariaband district forest.

According to the forest department officials, over 200 people were killed in elephant attacks in the state in the last three years.

