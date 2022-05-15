Tamil Nadu govt to send medical supplies worth Rs 28 crores to Sri Lanka

In view of the economic crisis in Sri Lanka, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Sunday said as many as 137 types of medical supplies worth Rs 28 crores will be sent to Sri Lanka in a couple of days. Subramanian and Health secretary Radhakrishnan inspected the medical supplies sent to Sri Lanka.

Speaking to ANI, the health minister said, "The Health Department will provide 137 types of medical supplies worth Rs 28 crores to Sri Lanka in a couple of days." "At present, the first installment of Rs 8 crore of medical supplies will be sent to Sri Lanka. These medicines are being sent on humanitarian grounds to reach the affected people there irrespective of whether they are Sinhalese or Tamils," Subramanian said.

Earlier on April 29, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin moved a resolution in the state Assembly urging the Central government to permit the state government to send essential commodities including rice, pulses, dairy products and medicines to Sri Lanka amid the ongoing economic crisis. The resolution moved by him stated, "But so far no clear reply has been received from the government of India in this regard. Therefore, this August House hereby resolves to urge the Government of India to positively consider the request of the Tamil Nadu Government immediately to send food and other essential commodities including life-saving medicines from Tamil Nadu to the people of Sri Lanka, who are facing severe hardship."

CM MK Stalin said, "On a humanitarian basis we should provide supporting hands to them. People are standing in long queues to get petrol and diesel. The power cut is there all over the nation, public transport also decreased. Tamils are suffering. Pesticide in Jaffna estates is being sold for Rs 32,000 which was once sold for Rs 1200." In a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 31, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin discussed the economic condition of Sri Lanka and proposed to send relief materials including food and medicines from the state to Sri Lanka, sources said. (ANI)

