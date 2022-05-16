Karnataka: Activists claim Jamia Masjid in Mandya orginally temple, demand permission for Puja

Activists of right-wing organisation on Monday filed a memorandum with the Deputy Commissioner of Mandya to allow worship of Anjaneya idol at Jamia Masjid in the city. The activists claimed the structure had been originally a temple that was converted into a mosque. They demanded permission to perform puja in the mosque.

The activists claimed that Jamia Masjid has been built on the Anjaneya Temple. They also claimed that there is historical proof that the mosque was Anjaneya Temple. They claimed that Tipu Sultan wrote about this in the letter to the king of Persia Khalif and demanded that the archaeological department must consider the documents and investigate the matter.

They also demanded permission for taking bath in the pond situated in the premises of the mosque. (ANI)

