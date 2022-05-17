Left Menu

Trevali says no one found inside flooded Burkina Faso mine refuge chamber

Trevali says no one found inside flooded Burkina Faso mine refuge chamber
  • Burkina Faso

Trevali Mining Corp said on Tuesday that the refuge chamber at its flooded Perkoa mine in Burkina Faso was found intact with no one inside, confirming that none of the eight missing workers reached the refuge chamber.

"The company's search crews will continue to work at maximum capacity, 24-hours-per-day until the missing individuals are recovered," it said in a statement.

