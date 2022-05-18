Left Menu

UP tourists rescued by Uttarakhand authorities from Khaliya Top

The district authorities in Pithoragarh have rescued two tourists from Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit, who had gone missing at Khaliya Top in the Munsyari area.

ANI | Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 18-05-2022
The district authorities in Pithoragarh have rescued two tourists from Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit, who had gone missing at Khaliya Top in the Munsyari area. According to Chief Minister's Office (CMO), as soon as the information was received Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami gave instructions to the Pithoragarh District Magistrate for speedy search and rescue of tourists.

After the directions of Dhami to the Pithoragarh District Magistrate, both the tourists were rescued by the district administration. The Chief Minister had also Pithoragarh District Magistrate necessary medical treatment be provided to the injured duo and a helicopter was also arranged to send them for treatment.

Khaliya Top Munsyari is a five-kilometer trek in which tourists from around the country participate. (ANI)

