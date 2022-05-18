Amendments to National Policy on Biofuels will boost 'Make in India': PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that amendments to the National Policy on Biofuels, which have been approved by the Cabinet, will encourage research in developing indigenous technologies, boost 'Make in India' and create employment opportunities. The Union Cabinet has approved advancing the target of blending 20 per cent ethanol in petrol by 5 years to 2025-26 as well as allowing more feedstocks for the production of biofuels in a bid to cut reliance on imported oil for meeting the country's energy needs.
The Cabinet, headed by Modi, at its meeting on Wednesday approved the amendments to the National Policy on Biofuels, an official statement said.
