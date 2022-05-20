Left Menu

Russian gas flows to Finland to stop on Saturday, says Gasum

Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2022 15:57 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 15:51 IST
Gasum Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Flows of Russian gas to neighboring Finland will stop on Saturday morning, Finnish state-owned gas wholesaler Gasum said in a statement on Friday.

"On the afternoon of Friday, May 20, Gazprom Export informed Gasum that natural gas supplies to Finland under Gasum's supply contract will be cut on Saturday 21 May at 04.00 (GMT)", Gasum said. The company will continue to supply gas to Finnish customers from other sources through the Balticconnector pipeline.

"We have been carefully preparing for this situation and provided that there will be no disruptions in the gas transmission network, we will be able to supply all our customers with gas in the coming months," Gasum CEO Mika Wiljanen said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

