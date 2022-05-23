Madurai-Theni daily train service to begin from May 27

Southern Railway has announced the introduction of a new unreserved express special train between Tamil Nadu's Madurai and Theni districts on the newly laid broad gauge railway line from May 27. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the train service and inaugurate the broad gauge line on May 26.

The train will leave Madurai at 8.30 am and from the Theni district, it will start at 6.15 pm daily. It will stop at Vadapalanchi, Usilampatti and Andipatti stations. These trains will be augmented with ten general second class coaches and two general second class cum Train Manager and a Luggage van. (ANI)

