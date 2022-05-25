Hungary to allow Serbia to store gas at Hungarian sites

Hungary will allow Serbia to store some natural gas in its neighbor's gas storage facilities for next winter, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday after talks with Serbia's finance minister.

Hungary has more than 6 billion cubic meters of gas storage capacity.

Szijjarto also reiterated that Hungary would not support the EU's proposal for an oil embargo on Russia until there is a solution that ensures Hungary's energy security.

