Mexico to take Vulcan Materials to court if necessary, president says
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 25-05-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 18:53 IST
Mexico will go to local and international courts if there is no agreement with U.S. firm Vulcan Materials over its mining activity in the state of Quintana Roo, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday.
The Mexican government suspended the mining operations of the company earlier in May.
