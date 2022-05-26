Power Minister for robust resettlement, rehabilitation plan to boost hydro projects

Union Power Minister R K Singh on Thursday stressed on the need for a robust resettlement and rehabilitation plan to boost the development of hydro power projects.

Singh expressed his views during a meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee attached to the Ministry of Power, the ministry said in a statement.

While outlining the challenges of implementing the hydel projects, the minister emphasised the need to take all stakeholders into confidence, adding that communication with the people affected will remain the key to success.

He said a robust resettlement and rehabilitation plan would help in executing the projects.

The meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee attached to the Ministry of Power was held in Tehri, Uttarakhand.

Singh chaired the meeting. Minister of State for Power Krishan Pal Gurjar was also present.

Members of Parliament of various political parties took part in the meeting. They included Lok Sabha MPs Mahabali Singh and Khagen Murmu, and Rajya Sabha MPs Amee Yajnik and Dhiraj Prasad Sahu.

The agenda for the meeting was 'The Need for Enhancing Hydro Capacity'.

The power minister said India's consumption of energy has been growing at an exponential pace.

He stated that consumption is an index of development and hence increased energy utilisation is an indicator of the evolution of the economy.

Singh also highlighted the challenge of tackling climate change while meeting the increased demand for energy.

He noted that the per capita emissions of India is less than a third of the world average, while for developed nations it is four to six times the global mean.

Nearly 80 per cent of the emissions so far have been contributed by the developed world. However, in the light of the Paris Agreement, the government has resolved to move towards greener energy, Singh noted.

The minister further said India has already surpassed its target to achieve about 40 per cent cumulative electric power capacity from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources in November 2021, against the deadline of 2030.

He added that there has been exponential growth in the renewable energy capacity of India in the last seven years.

At 153 GW installed renewable capacity, India is set to achieve its ambitious target of 500 GW of capacity from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030.

In this context, he said hydel projects assume importance since they are a source of green and clean energy.

Apart from the direct benefit of clean energy, hydel projects also generate employment, give stability to the grid, improve infrastructure, help in flood management, and result in a multiplier effect on the local economy, he pointed out.

