Germany to end Russian oil imports by end of 2022, Scholz says

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 31-05-2022 19:53 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 19:51 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Germany is sticking to its goal of becoming independent from Russian oil imports by the end of the year, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday, adding that options on how to handle the Schwedt refinery are still to be determined.

Asked whether a nationalisation of the Schwedt refinery was an option, Scholz said: "We will determine at the end (of our discussions) which way we will take, which way we think is the right one."

"For now, it is important that we find a perspective that safeguards the jobs in Leuna and Schwedt," Scholz told journalists in Brussels after a summit with European Union leaders that agreed a gradual embargo on Russian oil imports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

