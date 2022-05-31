Germany to end Russian oil imports by end of 2022, Scholz says
- Country:
- Germany
Germany is sticking to its goal of becoming independent from Russian oil imports by the end of the year, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday, adding that options on how to handle the Schwedt refinery are still to be determined.
Asked whether a nationalisation of the Schwedt refinery was an option, Scholz said: "We will determine at the end (of our discussions) which way we will take, which way we think is the right one."
"For now, it is important that we find a perspective that safeguards the jobs in Leuna and Schwedt," Scholz told journalists in Brussels after a summit with European Union leaders that agreed a gradual embargo on Russian oil imports.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Olaf Scholz
- Russian
- European Union
- Brussels
- Scholz
- Schwedt
- German
- Germany
ALSO READ
West will not allow Russia a 'diktat peace' in Ukraine, says Germany's Scholz
Scholz's balancing act just got harder after German state election
Scholz's balancing act just got harder after German state election
German's Scholz confident Turkey will back Finland, Sweden joining NATO
Scholz, Zelenskiy discuss military, humanitarian situation in Ukraine - spokesperson