Germany cannot afford protracted planning for renewables - Scholz

Germany cannot afford to take too long on planning and permissioning processes for its renewable energy rollout to rid itself from imported fossil fuel from Russia and others, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday, vowing to speed things up.

Addressing the annual conference of utility group BDEW he said, "We will have to clear out of the way the many obstacles that have amassed."

