Germany cannot afford protracted planning for renewables - Scholz

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 01-06-2022 20:50 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 20:47 IST
Germany cannot afford protracted planning for renewables - Scholz
Germany cannot afford to take too long on planning and permissioning processes for its renewable energy rollout to rid itself from imported fossil fuel from Russia and others, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday, vowing to speed things up.

Addressing the annual conference of utility group BDEW he said, "We will have to clear out of the way the many obstacles that have amassed."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

