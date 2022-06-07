Left Menu

Delhi: Smoke continues to rise from smouldering Bhalswa landfill

Dense plumes of smoke have been billowing out from the Bhalswa landfill site since a fire broke out on June 3 in the area.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2022 11:15 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 11:15 IST
Delhi: Smoke continues to rise from smouldering Bhalswa landfill
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dense plumes of smoke have been billowing out from the Bhalswa landfill site since a fire broke out on June 3 in the area. On Friday afternoon, the landfill had again caught fire and the fire department, which received a call around 1:52 pm about the mishap rushed fire tenders and managed to bring the blaze under control by 8:20 pm, as per the fire department.

Earlier in April, thick clouds of smoke kept rising from the site after a fire broke out on April 26 and firefighters battled to douse the flames for six consecutive days. Locals residing in the vicinity of the Bhalswa landfill yard in the national capital have been reporting breathing problems and have demanded a permanent solution to the frequent fires, which often rage for days at a stretch.

People living near the yard say that the smoke enters their rooms during the fires due to which they face several health issues. Before the fire incident, Environment Minister Gopal Rai on last Thursday inspected the landfill site in north Delhi to assess the situation. He said a nine-point action plan was being chalked out to reduce such fires. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning of 7 girls in TN

‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning ...

 India
2
Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA begins probe

Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA...

 India
3
Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injured

Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injur...

 India
4
DG in Presidency Phindile Baleni receives death threat mail

DG in Presidency Phindile Baleni receives death threat mail

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022