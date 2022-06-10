BRIEF-Finland's TVO brings Olkiluoto 1 reactor back on grid
Updated: 10-06-2022 11:24 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 11:10 IST
FINLAND'S TVO SAID IN A STATEMENT:
* SAYS ANNUAL OUTAGES OF OLKILUOTO WERE COMPLETED ON FRIDAY WHEN THE OLKILUOTO 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR UNIT (OL1) WAS CONNECTED BACK TO THE NATIONAL ELECTRICITY GRID (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
