Left Menu

BRIEF-Finland's TVO brings Olkiluoto 1 reactor back on grid

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2022 11:24 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 11:10 IST
BRIEF-Finland's TVO brings Olkiluoto 1 reactor back on grid
TVO Image Credit: Wikipedia

FINLAND'S TVO SAID IN A STATEMENT:

* SAYS ANNUAL OUTAGES OF OLKILUOTO WERE COMPLETED ON FRIDAY WHEN THE OLKILUOTO 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR UNIT (OL1) WAS CONNECTED BACK TO THE NATIONAL ELECTRICITY GRID (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

Also Read: Ice hockey-Finland hand U.S 11th straight semi-final loss in world championship

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflation slack

As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflatio...

 Global
2
Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

 Global
3
New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Brazil health officials await test results to confirm first monkeypox case; More than 1,000 monkeypox cases were reported to the WHO - briefing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil health officials await test results to confirm f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022