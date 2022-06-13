Left Menu

Assam: Army organises youth motivation event at school in Tezpur

With an aim to give a closer look into the future and as a part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' a youth motivation event was organised at Assam Valley School on Sunday, informed the officials.

With an aim to give a closer look into the future and as a part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' a youth motivation event was organised at Assam Valley School on Sunday, informed the officials. The Gajraj Corps of the Indian Army organised the event. The school students attended lectures by army personnel.

The event included career counselling and 'Know your Army Mela'. The event included various performances and cultural programmes which included dance performances and 'Gatka' (a form of martial arts).

Students and teachers participated enthusiastically and appreciated the efforts of the Indian Army. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

