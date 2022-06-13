Left Menu

Delhi: Two dead, three injured in car accident

As many as two people died and three were injured in a car accident in Swaroop Nagar, informed police on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2022 05:02 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 05:02 IST
Delhi: Two dead, three injured in car accident
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two people died and three were injured in a car accident in Swaroop Nagar, informed police on Sunday. The accident happened in the early morning hours at around 5.00 am when a car hit a parked truck.

"On Sunday morning at about 5 AM an accident occurred at Libas Pur fly over between a car and a truck. Five friends were travelling in the car who were returning back from Murthal after having food," said police. The police ruled out the possibility of liquor as a cause of the accident.

The deceased were identified as Sachin Sapra, Ram Kumar. Deepak, Gaurav Narang, Dhruv have been hospitalised and undergoing treatment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global
2
Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Federer 'definitely' planning on Tour return in 2023; MLB roundup: Jared Walsh hits for cycle as Angels outslug Mets and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Federer 'definitely' planning on Tour return in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022