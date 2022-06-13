Left Menu

Odisha CM inaugurates free residential school in Balasore

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated a free residential school setup by The Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) and Emami at Armala in Balasore District.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 13-06-2022 23:06 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 23:06 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurates free residential school in Balasore. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated a free residential school setup by The Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) and Emami at Armala in Balasore District. This is a fully free residential school, it will have a strength of 1,200 students.

The first phase, from standard-1 to standard-12 will provide quality education to poor and underprivileged children under the CBSE curriculum. While inaugurating the school, Patnaik stated that the Education is most powerful means of transformation, it brings crucial changes in everyone's life.

The state government had given priority to education, under the 5T School Transformation programme as many as 4,000 government high schools have been transformed. "Such steps to set up schools would further strengthen the efforts of the state government for quality education, KISS had set up free schools in many places like Bhubaneswar, Mayurbhanj and Balangir, he would be happy to see such schools in all 30 districts of the state," said the state government.

It has entailed an investment of Rs 50 crore for land and infrastructural development and setting up of a mechanized kitchen, a 25-bed hospital, furniture and fixture and other facilities in the 1,20,000 sq ft built-up area. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

