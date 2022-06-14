Natural farming good for toxin-free agriculture with better production at less cost: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said natural farming is a good medium for toxin-free agriculture with better production at less cost. ''The biggest challenge before us today is how we can do toxic-free farming at low cost. We are grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who made a provision for this in the Union Budget. This option is 'cow-based natural farming,'' Adityanath said while addressing the 33rd foundation day of the Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Research Council through video conferencing. ''In 2020, the Prime Minister had asked in UP whether we can promote it on the banks of river Ganga? Can we promote horticulture crops and vegetable cultivation in this form? At that time we had taken out Ganga Yatra. Ganga Yatra succeeded in establishing Ganga Nursery, Ganga Garden, Ganga Udyan etc. at many places,'' he added.

There is a provision in the Union Budget that we have to pursue natural farming in a 5-kilometre area on both the banks of river Ganga. The Centre and state government will cooperate in this endeavour, the chief minister said.

Apart from this, the state government has made a programme to encourage natural farming in the entire region of Bundelkhand.

''Natural farming is a good medium for toxin-free farming having better production at less cost,'' he noted. Adityanath also listed various achievements of his government.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, 120 sugar mills functioned in the state and in the past five years, payment worth Rs 1.75 lakh crore was made to sugarcane farmers, the chief minister said.

