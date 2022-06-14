Left Menu

Natural farming good for toxin-free agriculture with better production at less cost: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said natural farming is a good medium for toxin-free agriculture with better production at less cost. at many places, he added.There is a provision in the Union Budget that we have to pursue natural farming in a 5-kilometre area on both the banks of river Ganga.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 14-06-2022 17:42 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 17:42 IST
Natural farming good for toxin-free agriculture with better production at less cost: Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said natural farming is a good medium for toxin-free agriculture with better production at less cost. ''The biggest challenge before us today is how we can do toxic-free farming at low cost. We are grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who made a provision for this in the Union Budget. This option is 'cow-based natural farming,'' Adityanath said while addressing the 33rd foundation day of the Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Research Council through video conferencing. ''In 2020, the Prime Minister had asked in UP whether we can promote it on the banks of river Ganga? Can we promote horticulture crops and vegetable cultivation in this form? At that time we had taken out Ganga Yatra. Ganga Yatra succeeded in establishing Ganga Nursery, Ganga Garden, Ganga Udyan etc. at many places,'' he added.

There is a provision in the Union Budget that we have to pursue natural farming in a 5-kilometre area on both the banks of river Ganga. The Centre and state government will cooperate in this endeavour, the chief minister said.

Apart from this, the state government has made a programme to encourage natural farming in the entire region of Bundelkhand.

''Natural farming is a good medium for toxin-free farming having better production at less cost,'' he noted. Adityanath also listed various achievements of his government.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, 120 sugar mills functioned in the state and in the past five years, payment worth Rs 1.75 lakh crore was made to sugarcane farmers, the chief minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
3
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022