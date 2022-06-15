Left Menu

J-K: Two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists killed in Shopian encounter

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter that broke out in the Kanjiular area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian on Wednesday, said the Kashmir zone police.

ANI | Shopian (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 15-06-2022 13:38 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 13:38 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Two terrorists were killed in an encounter that broke out in the Kanjiular area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian on Wednesday, said the Kashmir zone police. The terrorists were linked with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)

"ShopianEncounterUpdate: 02 terrorists linked with proscribed #terror outfit LeT killed. Identification being ascertained. Further details shall follow," tweeted the Kashmir Zone Police. The encounter broke out in the Kanjiular area of Shopian on Wednesday, said the Kashmir zone police.

Jammu and Kashmir police and security forces had been jointly conducting the operation. Earlier on Tuesday, two terrorists were killed in an encounter that broke out in the Bemina area of Srinagar.

The terrorists were linked with the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). One policeman also sustained minor injuries in the encounter. (ANI)

