Nord Stream 1 gas flows stable after Gazprom says it cutting capacity
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 15-06-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 19:12 IST
Gas flows via Nord Stream 1 into Germany were unchanged at 44.9 million kilowatt hours per hour at 1500 local time from an hour earlier, data from the pipeline operator showed on Wednesday after Gazprom said it was further reducing Nord Stream capacity.
The capacity of the Nord Stream 1 onland compressor station has declined to 67 million cubic metres per day, Russia's Gazprom had said earlier, adding it was further scaling down the use of Siemens-made equipment at a compressor station.
