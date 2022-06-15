Left Menu

Road to be named after PM Modi's mother in Gujarat's Gandhinagar

A road in Gandhinagar has been decided to be named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraba, who is turning 100-year-old on June 18 this year, to keep her name alive forever and for future generations to learn lessons of service.

Gandhinagar Mayor, Hitesh Makwana in an official release on Wednesday stated, "PM Narendra Modi's mother Hiraba is turning 100 years old and keeping in account the demand and feelings of the people of the state capital, it has been decided to name the 80 Mtr road from Raysan Petrol pump as "Pujya Hiraba Marg".

The statement further added that it was decided to rename the 80-meter road for the purpose of keeping the name of Hiraba alive forever and for future generations to learn the lessons of renunciation, penance, service and conscientiousness from it. (ANI)

