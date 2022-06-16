Left Menu

Delhi, Haryana likely to receive rains today

Delhi and Haryana are likely to receive thunderstorms with light to moderate rains on Thursday, as per India Meteorological Department.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2022 01:14 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 01:14 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Delhi and Haryana are likely to receive thunderstorms with light to moderate rains on Thursday, as per India Meteorological Department. IMD on Wednesday informed that thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of North Delhi, North-West Delhi, West Delhi (Bawana, Mundaka), Sonipat, Kharkhoda (Haryana) during the next two hours.

The gusty winds are expected at a speed of 30-40 Kilometre per hour, IMD added. On June 7, an 'orange alert' was issued for Delhi and other nearby areas concerning a severe heatwave with the temperature varying between 44 to 47 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

