Kremlin says gas cuts due to sanctions affecting turbines, not premeditated

Recent reductions in the supply of Russian gas to Europe are not premeditated but are due to problems with turbine maintenance caused by sanctions, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Russian gas supply to Europe fell further on Thursday, sparking concerns about the refilling of storage for winter and igniting a diplomatic tussle as Russian supplier Gazprom blamed Western sanctions for hampering maintenance work.

