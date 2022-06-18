Left Menu

Venezuelan oil cargo for Eni departing, supertanker to load next -document, sources

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2022 00:43 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 00:43 IST
Venezuelan oil cargo for Eni departing, supertanker to load next -document, sources

A 650,000-barrel-cargo of Venezuela's heavy crude chartered by Italy's oil company Eni is about to set sail carrying the first export of crude to Europe from the U.S.-sanctioned country in two years, following an authorization granted by Washington in May, Refinitiv Eikon data showed on Friday.

A second tanker, the very large crude carrier Pantanassa, is navigating towards Venezuela and expected to load later this month 2 million barrels of the same grade, diluted crude oil (DCO), also bound for Europe, with an option to sell a portion of the cargo to Spain's Repsol, according to a shipping document and sources.

Eni and Repsol did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to the brink; Swiss COVID-19 vaccine purchase plan fails to pass parliament and more

Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to th...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to climate change; Ancient DNA solves the mystery over the origin of the medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to cli...

 Global
3
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit Friday

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: NBA-Warriors' Curry wins his first Finals MVP award; NBA-Warriors relish 'most unlikely' championship of a dynasty run and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA-Warriors' Curry wins his first Finals MVP award; NB...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022