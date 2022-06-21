Iran prepares enrichment escalation at Fordow plant, IAEA report shows
- Country:
- Austria
Iran is escalating its uranium enrichment further by preparing to use advanced IR-6 centrifuges at its underground Fordow site that can more easily switch between enrichment levels, a U.N. nuclear watchdog report seen by Reuters showed on Monday.
The cascade, or cluster, of 166 machines is the second IR-6 cascade installed at Fordow, a site buried inside a mountain, and it is the only cascade with so-called "modified sub-headers" that make it easier to enrich to different purities.
The confidential report to member states said Iran had informed the International Atomic Energy Agency that it had begun passivation, a process that is carried out before enrichment, but Tehran had not clarified which level the cascade would enrich to, which the IAEA confirmed in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- U.N.
- Tehran
- IAEA
- the International Atomic Energy Agency
ALSO READ
Hiranandani Gardens, Powai is a timeless testimony of sustainable living
Death toll in southwestern Iran tower collapse rises to 41
UN nuclear watchdog urges Iran to comply with monitoring
Iranian pensioners protest against high living costs - reports
Burglars cut through wall to rob bank deposit boxes in Iran