Left Menu

Ecuador indigenous groups condition talks on pullback of security forces

Thousands of demonstrators have marched in Quito over the last week to demand concessions from Lasso, including a fuel price cut, a halt to the expansion of oil production and mining, more time for farmers to pay debt and budget increases for healthcare. The government has responded to the demands but indigenous leaders could not meet to weigh them because of a security force presence in a park where many groups are gathered, Leonidas Iza, leader of the indigenous group CONAIE, said on social media.

Reuters | Updated: 22-06-2022 08:11 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 08:11 IST
Ecuador indigenous groups condition talks on pullback of security forces

Ecuadorean protesters who have held more than a week of marches and road blockades over President Guillermo Lasso's economic policies, will not meet the government until it withdraws security forces from some areas of the capital, an indigenous leader said Tuesday. Thousands of demonstrators have marched in Quito over the last week to demand concessions from Lasso, including a fuel price cut, a halt to the expansion of oil production and mining, more time for farmers to pay debt and budget increases for healthcare.

The government has responded to the demands but indigenous leaders could not meet to weigh them because of a security force presence in a park where many groups are gathered, Leonidas Iza, leader of the indigenous group CONAIE, said on social media. "Our conditions suppose a willingness by the national government to reduce repressive actions, overturn the state of exception and demilitarize Arbolito Park," Iza said, referring to special measures which Lasso extended to six provinces on Monday, from a previous three.

Two people have died during demonstrations, Iza said, while nearly 100 have been injured. Seventy-nine have been arrested, according to indigenous tallies. Security forces and protesters clashed in the capital on Tuesday afternoon, with some demonstrators throwing sticks. Security forces responded by firing tear gas and non-lethal projectiles, according to a Reuters witness.

The attorney general's office said in a statement its main office had been attacked, though it did not specify by whom. Protests first erupted last October after Lasso, a conservative former banker, froze prices for the most-used gasoline and diesel at higher rates than before he took office. The situation calmed after the government opened talks but indigenous leaders say it is not listening to their concerns.

Police commander Fausto Salinas told journalists earlier on Tuesday that security forces had confiscated cans of diesel and gasoline as well as sharp weapons. Protesters in the largest city Guayaquil have told Reuters they are being hit by high prices for food and other basic items.

Residents of the capital awoke to find some roads closed and parts of public transport shuttered. Major highways into Quito have been blocked since protests began a week ago and the city's airport said some flights were being affected. The armed forces said early on Tuesday said they would not allow the protests to damage the country's democracy.

"The armed forces will not allow constitutional order to be broken or any action against democracy and the laws of the republic," Defense Minister Luis Lara, accompanied by military commanders, told journalists. Lara blamed drug traffickers and organized crime for violence at protests, echoing Lasso, who says drug gangs are causing rising violence, including deadly prison clashes which have killed hundreds.

Fuel subsidies cost the government some $2.8 billion a year. The protests have prevented some 189,000 barrels of crude from being produced, the energy ministry said in a statement, extending a force majeure declaration by state-run oil Petroecuador to include private operators.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda captured by NASA/ESA telescopes

Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda cap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022