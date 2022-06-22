Left Menu

China imports 2 mln barrels more of Iran oil, likely for reserves -tanker trackers

The cargo would be the fourth such shipment designated for state reserves since last December, and is likely to be reported by Chinese customs which is due to release detailed commodities import data for June next month. China's National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration did not immediately comment.

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 22-06-2022 11:25 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 11:23 IST
China imports 2 mln barrels more of Iran oil, likely for reserves -tanker trackers
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Singapore

China has received a new shipment of nearly 2 million barrels of Iranian oil in the past week at a southern port, according to shipping trackers, with one tracker saying the cargo is destined for state reserves. The 260,000-tonne cargo, carried by vessel Dorena which is owned by the National Iranian Tanker Corp (NITC), was discharged at Zhanjiang port, according to shipping tracking specialist Vortexa Analytics as well as U.S. advocacy group United Against Nuclear Iran, which specializes in tracking Iranian oil flows.

A Vortexa analyst told Reuters the cargo was for state reserves. Previous imports of Iranian oil for China's state reserves have also been facilitated by NITC vessels and discharged at Zhanjiang. The cargo would be the fourth such shipment designated for state reserves since last December and is likely to be reported by Chinese customs which is due to release detailed commodities import data for June next month.

China's National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration did not immediately comment. NITC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

While China has been making sporadic official imports of Iranian oil, its private refineries over the past two years have also been buying large amounts of Iranian oil despite the United States sanctions on the country's oil exports. Volumes of China's Iranian oil purchases, passed off as oil from suppliers such as Malaysia, Oman, Iraq or the United Arab Emirates, make up roughly 7% of China's total crude oil imports.

Most of these supplies were bought by Chinese independent refiners.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda captured by NASA/ESA telescopes

Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda cap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022