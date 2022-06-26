Left Menu

Ukraine attacks Crimean oil-drilling platform for second time in a week - Tass

Ukrainian forces have attacked a drilling platform in the Black Sea owned by a Crimean oil and gas company, Tass news agency cited local officials as saying on Sunday, the second strike in a week.

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2022 21:46 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 21:46 IST
Ukraine attacks Crimean oil-drilling platform for second time in a week - Tass

Ukrainian forces have attacked a drilling platform in the Black Sea owned by a Crimean oil and gas company, Tass news agency cited local officials as saying on Sunday, the second strike in a week. The platform is operated by Chernomorneftegaz, which Russian-backed officials seized from Ukraine's national gas operator Naftogaz as part of Moscow's annexation of the peninsula in 2014.

"It's shelling by the armed forces of Ukraine, there are no casualties," Tass cited a member of Crimea's emergency services as saying. It gave no further details. Last Monday Crimean officials said three people were wounded with seven missing after a Ukrainian strike that forced the suspension of work on three platforms. Chernomorneftegaz is under U.S. and European Union sanctions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hey, skywatchers! A parade of planets is underway; watch this rare planetary precession with naked eyes

Hey, skywatchers! A parade of planets is underway; watch this rare planetary...

 Global
2
NASA telescope captures this brilliant cascade of stars in a distant galaxy

NASA telescope captures this brilliant cascade of stars in a distant galaxy

 Global
3
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes southern Iran - EMSC

Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes southern Iran - EMSC

Global
4
WRAPUP 3-Disney, other U.S. companies offer abortion travel benefit after Roe decision

WRAPUP 3-Disney, other U.S. companies offer abortion travel benefit after Ro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022