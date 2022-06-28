Left Menu

Mumbai building collapse kills at least 11 with more feared trapped

A four-storey residential building collapsed in India's financial capital of Mumbai overnight, killing at least 11 people, with more feared trapped under the rubble, officials said on Tuesday. Building collapses are common in Mumbai during monsoon season, mostly due to poor construction.

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 28-06-2022 17:24 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 17:05 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A four-storey residential building collapsed in India's financial capital of Mumbai overnight, killing at least 11 people, with more feared trapped under the rubble, officials said on Tuesday. Part of building, located in a crowded suburb in the central part of the city, crumbled to the ground at around midnight on Monday, the city's civic body BMC said.

Rescue workers were working to pull out debris and rubble until late on Tuesday, with work hampered by heavy rain. Building collapses are common in Mumbai during monsoon season, mostly due to poor construction.

