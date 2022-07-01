Left Menu

Indonesia, United Arab Emirates reach trade pact, official says

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 01-07-2022 15:33 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 15:28 IST
Indonesia, United Arab Emirates reach trade pact, official says
Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates on Friday signed a free trade agreement, strengthening economic ties between Southeast Asia's largest economy and the major oil producer Gulf state.

The Indonesian Trade Ministry's Director General of International Trade Negotiations Djatmiko Bris Witjaksono told Reuters the agreement had been signed in Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

