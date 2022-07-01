Kremlin: Putin told Modi Russia is a reliable supplier of grain, fertilizer, energy

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Russia is still a reliable producer and supplier of grains, fertilizers and energy, the Kremlin said in a readout of a phone call between the two leaders on Friday.

In detailed discussions on the global food market, Putin "drew attention to the systemic mistakes made by a number of countries that have disrupted free trade architecture in food goods and triggered significant rises in their prices", the Kremlin said.

