Kremlin: Putin told Modi Russia is a reliable supplier of grain, fertilizer, energy
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-07-2022 16:28 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 16:20 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Russia is still a reliable producer and supplier of grains, fertilizers and energy, the Kremlin said in a readout of a phone call between the two leaders on Friday.
In detailed discussions on the global food market, Putin "drew attention to the systemic mistakes made by a number of countries that have disrupted free trade architecture in food goods and triggered significant rises in their prices", the Kremlin said.
