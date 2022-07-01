NS Tomar thanks Doordarshan and DD-Kisan for opening studio at Krishi Bhawan

With the efforts of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, the DD-Kisan channel has set up a studio at Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi. It was inaugurated today by Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar along with the Ministers of State, Sushri Shobha Karandlaje and Shri Kailash Chaudhary.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Tomar said that the Ministry of Agriculture has a very wide scope and there are a large number of farmers in the country, who can easily interface through DD News and DD Kisan channels.

"During the last 8 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, there has been a transformation in the lives of farmers and a radical change is also taking place in the field of farming. In such times, this channel acts as a bridge between the Government and the farmers, with the aim that farmers should connect with technology, recognize the present times, shift towards remunerative crops and reap profit," he said.

Shri Tomar said that with the setting up of this studio, updated information about the activities, programmes and mission of the Ministry will reach the farmers and other stakeholders at a faster pace. He thanked Doordarshan and DD-Kisan for opening the studio at Krishi Bhawan.

As a new initiative for inclusive growth of farmers, Prime Minister Shri Modi launched DD Kisan channel for farmers on 26 May 2015, with the aim of serving the agriculture and rural community in the country and creating an environment of holistic development by educating them. Some of the major inhouse programmes of DD Kisan are – Choupal Charcha, Kisan Samachar, Gaon Kisan, Mandi Khabar, Mausam Khabar, Hello Kisan Live (one hour live phone-in), Vichar-vimarsh (one hour panel discussion), Chhat Par Baghbani (rooftop farming), Guldasta (Bouquet from the North Eastern States), Swasth Kisan (One Hour Live Phone-in, Panel Discussion) Pehli Kiran (Showcase Northeast), Krishi Darshan (Agriculture in Focus), Sarkar Aapke Saath, Badte Bharat ka Naya Kisan, Apna Pashu Chikitsak, Krishi Vishesh. Also, relevant programmes and panel discussions are regularly telecast to inform and educate farmers about key landmark decisions of the Government. Some new programmes are on the anvil on the contemporary issues of environment, skill development and region-specific programmes.

