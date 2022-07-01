Left Menu

NS Tomar thanks Doordarshan and DD-Kisan for opening studio at Krishi Bhawan

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Tomar said that the Ministry of Agriculture has a very wide scope and there are a large number of farmers in the country, who can easily interface through DD News and DD Kisan channels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2022 16:50 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 16:50 IST
NS Tomar thanks Doordarshan and DD-Kisan for opening studio at Krishi Bhawan
Shri Tomar said that with the setting up of this studio, updated information about the activities, programmes and mission of the Ministry will reach the farmers and other stakeholders at a faster pace. Image Credit: Twitter(@nstomar)
  • Country:
  • India

With the efforts of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, the DD-Kisan channel has set up a studio at Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi. It was inaugurated today by Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar along with the Ministers of State, Sushri Shobha Karandlaje and Shri Kailash Chaudhary.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Tomar said that the Ministry of Agriculture has a very wide scope and there are a large number of farmers in the country, who can easily interface through DD News and DD Kisan channels.

"During the last 8 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, there has been a transformation in the lives of farmers and a radical change is also taking place in the field of farming. In such times, this channel acts as a bridge between the Government and the farmers, with the aim that farmers should connect with technology, recognize the present times, shift towards remunerative crops and reap profit," he said.

Shri Tomar said that with the setting up of this studio, updated information about the activities, programmes and mission of the Ministry will reach the farmers and other stakeholders at a faster pace. He thanked Doordarshan and DD-Kisan for opening the studio at Krishi Bhawan.

As a new initiative for inclusive growth of farmers, Prime Minister Shri Modi launched DD Kisan channel for farmers on 26 May 2015, with the aim of serving the agriculture and rural community in the country and creating an environment of holistic development by educating them. Some of the major inhouse programmes of DD Kisan are – Choupal Charcha, Kisan Samachar, Gaon Kisan, Mandi Khabar, Mausam Khabar, Hello Kisan Live (one hour live phone-in), Vichar-vimarsh (one hour panel discussion), Chhat Par Baghbani (rooftop farming), Guldasta (Bouquet from the North Eastern States), Swasth Kisan (One Hour Live Phone-in, Panel Discussion) Pehli Kiran (Showcase Northeast), Krishi Darshan (Agriculture in Focus), Sarkar Aapke Saath, Badte Bharat ka Naya Kisan, Apna Pashu Chikitsak, Krishi Vishesh. Also, relevant programmes and panel discussions are regularly telecast to inform and educate farmers about key landmark decisions of the Government. Some new programmes are on the anvil on the contemporary issues of environment, skill development and region-specific programmes.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

 Philippines
2
Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core samples

Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine; Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says and more

World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Uk...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022