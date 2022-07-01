Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower in gloomy start to second-half

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 19:02 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday, starting the second-half of the year on a dull note, as investors worried about the hit to economic growth from aggressive steps by policymakers determined to stamp out raging inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 37.66 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 30,737.77. The S&P 500 opened lower by 4.38 points, or 0.12%, at 3,781.00, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 21.90 points, or 0.20%, to 11,006.83 at the opening bell.

