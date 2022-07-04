Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd board on Monday approved the appointment of Amarendra Kumar Gupta as its Chief Financial Officer. The appointment was approved by its board of directors during the meeting on Monday.

Gupta is a chartered accountant with over 18 years of experience and has worked in various capacities in companies like Tata Motors, Phillips Carbon Black, IFGL Exports, Delta Plus India, Kamachi Industries, and Asian Granito India.

The company's board, during the meeting, also approved the re-appointment of Jitendra Mamtora as Chairman and Whole-time Director and Karuna Mamtora as Executive Director, subject to the approval of shareholders.

Further, the board cleared the proposal to hold the 28th Annual General Meeting on August 1 through video conferencing/other audio-visual means.

*** EKI Energy Services to migrate to BSE Mainboard from SME platform * Carbon credit developer and supplier EKI Energy Services Ltd (EKI) on Monday said it will migrate to BSE Main Board from the SME platform. The company also announced the issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 3:1 (3 shares as a bonus for every 1 existing equity share held), a company statement said.

The EKI debuted on BSE in April 2021 under the SME segment and witnessed one of the most successful IPO of the year.

''We have accomplished this within 13 months of first listing on BSE. This movement to the BSE Main Board is yet another proof of our track record as a global market leader and trusted climate partner of clients worldwide,'' Manish Dabkara, CMD & CEO, EKI said in the statement.

With a presence in 16 countries and over 13 years of expertise, EKI offers strategic solutions for the end-to-end management of carbon assets to conserve and restore nature while also enabling community development through sustainable practices.

*** EESL seeks channel partners' support to increase turnover to Rs 100 cr * State-run Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) held a meeting with channel partners to seek the support of demand aggregators to increase its turnover from energy efficient appliances to Rs 100 crore in next one year.

The EESL held the Channel Partners Empanelment Meet (Phase II) on Thursday, in association with GEF6, Asian Development Bank, and United Nations Environment Programme, to catapult the awareness and adoption of energy-efficient appliances in India, a company statement said.

According to the statement, the second phase of the Channel Partners Programme seeks support of demand aggregators for its Unnat Jyoti by Affordable LED for All (UJALA) Programme, Street Lighting National Programme, Super-Efficient Air-Conditioner Programme (SEAC), National Motor Replacement Program (NMRP) and PNG Cook Stove Program, among others.

With the Phase II of the Channel Partner Programme, EESL aims to increase its turnover from energy-efficient appliances to 100 crores next year, it said in a statement on Monday.

*** NREL, NLF ink pact to collaborate in renewables * State-owned power giant NTPC arm NTPC RE Ltd (NREL) has signed an MoU with National Fertilizers Ltd (NFL) to collaborate in the field of Renewable Energy & Green Chemicals. As per the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), they will mutually explore opportunities for the supply of 90 MW RE-RTC (Round The Clock) power in phases (30 MW in Phase-1 & 60 MW in Phase-2) and synthesizing 50 TPD Green Ammonia for captive use for the production of industrial products by NFL.

This is a first-of-its-kind novel initiative by two leading CPSEs, to support the country's commitment to achieving renewable energy targets and reducing greenhouse emissions, the statement said.

This comes in the backdrop of the NTPC announcing its Green Hydrogen initiatives and plan to build the country's first pilot projects for synthesizing green Methanol, setting up Green Hydrogen filling stations, Green hydrogen blending into PNG, and Green energy storage project.

